$2.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to announce $2.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $8.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis.

OLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 359,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after buying an additional 19,234 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Olin by 354.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 347,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after buying an additional 270,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Olin by 202.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after buying an additional 930,144 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Olin during the second quarter worth $33,392,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.59. 745,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,016. Olin has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.28. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

