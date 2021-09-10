Analysts Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.19 Million

Equities analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will post $4.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.87 million and the lowest is $3.51 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $2.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year sales of $16.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.71 million to $18.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $8.45. 47,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.29 million, a PE ratio of -281.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 33,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intellicheck by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 48,561 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

