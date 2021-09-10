Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will post sales of $110.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.40 million and the highest is $113.20 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $102.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year sales of $454.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.90 million to $467.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $453.67 million, with estimates ranging from $443.60 million to $463.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

PFS traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 260,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,449. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,471 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $634,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 86.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,642 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

