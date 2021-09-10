Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $250.04 Million

Analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will announce $250.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $248.88 million to $251.20 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year sales of $909.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $905.90 million to $913.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $234.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mission Produce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AVO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.82. 152,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,519. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.41. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at $267,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mission Produce by 405.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,037 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the second quarter valued at about $33,710,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,300,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 173.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 804,673 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,257,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

