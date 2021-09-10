Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Shares Down 0.7%

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.04 and last traded at $19.11. Approximately 1,693,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,093,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 9.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

