Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.01. 154,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 777,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.95.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCRC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,537,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,096,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,555,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,476,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.