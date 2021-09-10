Zacks: Analysts Expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.91 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will report sales of $164.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.57 million and the lowest is $162.25 million. StarTek reported sales of $162.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $682.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $668.87 million to $695.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $713.38 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $729.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of StarTek in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek during the first quarter worth approximately $6,166,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in StarTek by 1,861.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in StarTek by 141.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 95,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in StarTek by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 83,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in StarTek during the first quarter worth $627,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRT stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.55. 31,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,985. The firm has a market cap of $226.43 million, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.41. StarTek has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22.

About StarTek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

