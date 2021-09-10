$10.70 Million in Sales Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will report $10.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $3.50 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $3.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $30.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $52.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $46.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 215.47%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WVE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

WVE stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $6.08. 205,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,941. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $308.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after buying an additional 741,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

