Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will post $1.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $2.40 million. Workhorse Group reported sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 198.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $5.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $6.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $70.95 million, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of WKHS traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,675,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,935,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $42.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 520.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

