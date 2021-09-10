$403.27 Million in Sales Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to report sales of $403.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $406.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $398.20 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $163.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NEX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.80. 1,992,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,266. The stock has a market cap of $819.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

