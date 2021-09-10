Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,955.64 ($25.55).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

LON:RDSB traded down GBX 18.60 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,418.80 ($18.54). The stock had a trading volume of 6,477,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704,350. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The stock has a market cap of £110.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,419.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,387.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

