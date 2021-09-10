Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Tops 1-Day Volume of $24.67 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 27% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $75.34 million and approximately $24.67 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for approximately $376.68 or 0.00806134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00061678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00171636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00045280 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

