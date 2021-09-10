Cortex (CTXC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.48 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $40.35 million and $6.48 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00061678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00171636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00045280 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 183,131,273 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CTXCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.