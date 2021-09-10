ChatCoin Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $43,321.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,630.52 or 0.99793288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00058744 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008271 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00072352 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001163 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002180 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

