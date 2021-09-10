The Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Stock Price Down 0.7%

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 605 ($7.90) and last traded at GBX 608 ($7.94). Approximately 136,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 286,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 612 ($8.00).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 608.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 610.95. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 58.09 and a quick ratio of 51.08.

About The Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for The Edinburgh Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Edinburgh Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.