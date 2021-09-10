Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Trading Down 1.2%

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 327.50 ($4.28) and last traded at GBX 328 ($4.29). 823,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,324,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 332 ($4.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 331.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 338.55.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:EWI)

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.