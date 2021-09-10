Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 1,403,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,764,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Moxian by 1,559.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 226,384 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Moxian by 13.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moxian in the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Moxian in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Moxian in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 18.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provides internet marketing services

