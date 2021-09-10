MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Trading Down 2.4%

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) dropped 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52). Approximately 5,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 82,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.54).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46.18. The firm has a market cap of £7.78 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40.

MYCELX Technologies Company Profile (LON:MYX)

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

