Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2)’s share price rose 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.23). Approximately 26,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 350,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.20).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.89. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.05.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile (LON:OTV2)

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

