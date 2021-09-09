Analysts Set Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target at $64.92

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ MIME traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.05, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 21,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,099,697.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at $934,119. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $233,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,347 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,225,000 after acquiring an additional 591,920 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,604,000 after buying an additional 1,559,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,531,000 after buying an additional 267,353 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,674,000 after buying an additional 156,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,075,000 after buying an additional 973,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

