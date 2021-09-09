St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,437.50 ($18.78).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of LON:STJ traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,638.50 ($21.41). The company had a trading volume of 909,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,761. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,584.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,427.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The stock has a market cap of £8.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.35. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,697 ($22.17).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.55 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.32%.

In other news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total transaction of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

St. James's Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe.

