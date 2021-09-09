Brokerages Set Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Price Target at $233.80

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $233.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.42. 2,777,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,179. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $142.73 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

