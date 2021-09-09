Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Down 29.8% This Week

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0678 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $383,880.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00061708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00171464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00045327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

JRT is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

