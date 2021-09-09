Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 308.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,033 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,557,000 after acquiring an additional 990,254 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $119,235,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 460.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,336,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,826. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.27. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $137.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

