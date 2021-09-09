Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will report sales of $111.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.20 million to $112.80 million. Denny’s posted sales of $71.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $411.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.50 million to $415.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $454.64 million, with estimates ranging from $446.70 million to $463.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.98 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. 367,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,057. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 26,837 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 43,404 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 231.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 56,784 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,086,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

