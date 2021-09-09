Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives $145.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.80.
BMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 92.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 153,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after buying an additional 74,065 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 23.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 59.16%.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
See Also: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.