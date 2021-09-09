MimbleWimbleCoin Trading Down 8.5% This Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.61 or 0.00007756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $38.88 million and approximately $132,994.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.77 or 0.00450879 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.60 or 0.00987871 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,772,898 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MWCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.