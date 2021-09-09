Brokerages Set Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Target Price at $28.57

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.57.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Repay alerts:

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Repay by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Repay by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 86,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Repay by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Repay by 122,558.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repay stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 0.80. Repay has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.