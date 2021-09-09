mStable USD (MUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.38 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002157 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.38 million and approximately $98,388.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,695.02 or 0.99991715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00060119 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008253 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00072343 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001151 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

