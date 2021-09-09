SushiSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $360.72 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for $11.20 or 0.00023991 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $360.72 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00062331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.43 or 0.00172238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00045660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 233,253,972 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SUSHIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.