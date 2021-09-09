0Chain Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $26.05 million and approximately $409,340.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00058606 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.