$0.11 EPS Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.26. Viasat posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.85 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

VSAT stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 352,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,322. Viasat has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.64, a PEG ratio of 95.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 88.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Viasat by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 71,276 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

