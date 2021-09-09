Dvision Network (DVI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10.63 Million

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Dvision Network has traded up 58.8% against the dollar. Dvision Network has a market capitalization of $123.49 million and $10.63 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dvision Network coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00062842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00172769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00045652 BTC.

About Dvision Network

DVI is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Dvision Network Coin Trading

