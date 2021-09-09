AMLT Hits One Day Volume of $138,337.00 (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. One AMLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AMLT has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. AMLT has a total market capitalization of $9.13 million and approximately $138,337.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AMLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00062842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00172769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00045652 BTC.

About AMLT

AMLT is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,111,082 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AMLTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.