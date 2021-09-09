Brokerages Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Bill.com reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 425%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.66, for a total transaction of $2,308,071.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,433 shares of company stock worth $65,152,438. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,853 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,322,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com stock traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $293.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,367. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.47 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.42.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

