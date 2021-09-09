Analysts Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) PT at $90.11

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE:CPA traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.37. The company had a trading volume of 195,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Copa has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.41.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Copa will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Copa by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,329 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter worth $977,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copa by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Copa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

