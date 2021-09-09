Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

SMED has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Sharps Compliance stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 124,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,470. The firm has a market cap of $150.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $158,132.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 654,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,484.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $104,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $108,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

