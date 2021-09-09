Analysts Set Relx Plc (LON:REL) Price Target at GBX 2,214.36

Relx Plc (LON:REL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,214.36 ($28.93).

REL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price objective on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,235 ($29.20) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

LON REL traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,186 ($28.56). 2,630,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,807. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,113.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,940.63. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,220 ($29.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.68%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

