Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives $191.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $92,000.

Shares of ABG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.63. 138,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.08. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

