Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on BZLYF shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Beazley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Beazley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF remained flat at $$5.37 on Thursday. Beazley has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

