Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $298.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $298.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,674,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,331. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $117.77 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.