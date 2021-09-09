Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 402 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 402 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $13,217.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony F. Marone, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 397 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $12,981.90.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.37. 753,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,681. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.