Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Sells $93,975.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total transaction of $93,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Tuesday, August 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.60, for a total transaction of $90,650.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total transaction of $84,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total transaction of $87,850.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total transaction of $89,102.50.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $378.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,091,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,421,178. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.61.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.