Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Sells $1,372,125.00 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $1,372,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BLI stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.86. The company had a trading volume of 614,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 96.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

