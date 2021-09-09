Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) CEO Sells $2,269,188.16 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $2,269,188.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,137 shares in the company, valued at $39,957,415.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of VRNS traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,438. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,281,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 238,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 218,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 79,338 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNS. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

