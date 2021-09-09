LiquidApps Price Tops $0.0207 on Top Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $14.71 million and $3,864.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00058926 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

