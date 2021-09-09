VouchForMe (IPL) Price Down 2.3% This Week

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $260,274.68 and approximately $658.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00062494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00170908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00045675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

IPL is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

