TrueDeck Trading 27% Lower This Week (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 39% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 27% lower against the dollar. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $230,645.56 and $6.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00062494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00170908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00045675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

