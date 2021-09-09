Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25,220.63

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $25,220.63 and $73.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 90.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00062494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00170908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00045675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

