First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will post sales of $181.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.85 million and the highest is $186.00 million. First Hawaiian posted sales of $182.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year sales of $715.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $707.08 million to $723.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $723.30 million, with estimates ranging from $710.81 million to $742.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. The firm had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FHB. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

First Hawaiian stock remained flat at $$26.67 during trading on Friday. 387,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 19.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in First Hawaiian by 6.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

